Oscars 2024: Winners at 96th Academy Awards

Best Actress: Emma Stone, "Poor Things".Best Actor: Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer".Best Director: Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer".Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer".Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers".Best Picture: "Oppenheimer" Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan.Best Original Score: Ludwig Goransson, "Oppenheimer".Best Cinematography: Hoyte Van Hoytema, "Oppenheimer".Best Film Editing: "Oppenheimer", Jennifer Lame.Best Costume Design: "Poor Things", Holly Waddington.Best Original Screenplay: "Anatomy of a Fall", Justine Triet and Arthur Harari.Best Original Song: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie".Best Original Screenplay: "Anatomy of a Fall", Justine Triet and Arthur Harari.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp