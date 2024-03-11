Oscars 2024: Winners at 96th Academy Awards

Online Desk

Best Actress: Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Best Picture: "Oppenheimer" Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan

Best Original Score: Ludwig Goransson, "Oppenheimer"

Best Cinematography: Hoyte Van Hoytema, "Oppenheimer"

Best Film Editing: "Oppenheimer", Jennifer Lame

Best Costume Design: "Poor Things", Holly Waddington

Best Original Screenplay: "Anatomy of a Fall", Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Best Original Song: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie"

