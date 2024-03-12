Citizenship Amendment Act: Here's what political leaders are saying
Online Desk
"The Union government has notified the citizenship amendment rules to create unrest in the country."- Pinarayi Vijayan
“CAA Rules, 2024 rules will now enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire citizenships in our nation.”- Amit Shah
“Union BJP Government’s divisive agenda has weaponised the Citizenship Act, turning it from a beacon of humanity to a tool of discrimination based on religion and race through the enactment of CAA."- M K Stalin
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would fiercely oppose the CAA if she found it to be discriminatory against groups of people living in India and if it curtailed their existing citizenship rights.
"When the citizens of the country are forced to go out for livelihood, then what will happen by bringing 'citizenship law' for others? The public has now understood the BJP's game of politics of distraction," Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X.
"It is also an insult to the millenial traditions of our civilisation, where we have honestly offered refuge."- Shashi Tharoor
"This move boosts the commitment to inclusively, allowing India to grant nationality to persecuted minorities."- Nitin Gadkari
All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), 30 organisations gave a call to people to put up a united fight against the controversial Act while the 16-party Opposition alliance announced a non-cooperation movement from March 12, Tuesday.