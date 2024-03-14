Meet Pragya Samal, Supreme Court cook's daughter , who is set to study Law in US
Twenty-six-year-old Pragya, the daughter of a Supreme Court cook, received many accolades not only from the legal fraternity but also from the Chief Justice of India, who complimented her for securing a US Scholarship to study Masters in Law.
CJI Chandrachud, while felicitating Pragya, also honoured her mother and her father, Ajay Kumar Samal, who has been working as a cook in the Court for several years.
“It is a matter of pride for all of us. The achievement of Pragya is enormous. Let us congratulate her,” the CJI Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud said.
“It is not just the responsibility of the government but also the citizens to ensure that every child, who wants to do higher studies or excel in sports, achieve their dreams,” Chandrachud said.