Under-construction building collapse in Kolkata, seven killed and several injured
Online Desk
Seven people were killed and 13 others were injured after an under-construction five-storeyed building collapsed in the Garden Reach area of Kolkata.
The rescue operation is going on at the site located at Azan Molla Lane in the city's western periphery.
Government has declared a compensation of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person and Rs one lakh to each injured person.
According to locals, concrete chunks fell from the building before it collapsed. There was a loud sound and a thick cloud of dust engulfed the area as the building collapsed. The debris fell on nearby shanties in the densely populated area.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visits people who were injured after an under-construction building collapsed on Sunday night, at a hospital in Kolkata.