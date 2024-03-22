AAP protests Kejriwal's arrest

Delhi CM Kejriwal was the kingpin in the alleged liquor scam, the Enforcement Directorate told the Rouse Avenue court..Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore from the 'South group' for contesting Punjab elections, ASG SV Raju told the court..The federal agency has sought 10-days custody of Delhi CM Kejriwal..The AAP chief was produced in the court around 2 pm on March 22, after he withdrew his plea against arrest from Supreme Court..Delhi Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained on Friday amidst their protest .Section 144 was imposed outside BJP headquarters and ED office in Delhi, commuters asked to avoid those routes..Kejriwal had moved the Supreme Court after his arrest by ED on Thursday night..On Thursday, Delhi High Court had refused to grant protection from arrest to Kejriwal..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest