MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad

MS Dhoni, one of the most successful T20 franchise captains ever, stepped down from the post..The 27-year-old Ruturaj Gaikwad has been chosen to take over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings..MS Dhoni captained Chennai Super Kings in 212 IPL games, leading them to five IPL titles, in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023..Since joining the franchise at the 2019 auction, the management has invested time, money and shown an unusual amount of patience with Gaikwad..The stylish opener had a memorable run in 2023, aggregating 590 runs in 16 games at an impressive strike rate of 147. 50..CSK had attempted the leadership transition even in the 2022 edition but it did not work out with Ravindra Jadeja handing back the captaincy duties to Dhoni after eight games..Ruturaj Gaikwad, the chosen one of Chennai Super Kings.