Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff in full action mode in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' trailer
Online Desk
After creating a huge buzz among fans around Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', the makers finally released the film's trailer on Tuesday, 26 March.
(Photo | AFP)
Loaded with action, the almost 4-minute-long trailer showed Akshay and Tiger as two egotistical psychos tasked with taking down Prithviraj Sukumaran's masked villain.
(Photo | AFP)
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff attend the trailer launch of their upcoming Hindi-language action-thriller film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in Mumbai.
(Photo | AFP)
Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar pose for a picture during the trailer launch of his upcoming Hindi-language action-thriller film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.
(Photo | AFP)
At the trailer launch, Akshay expressed his gratitude to the makers. He said, "A special thanks to Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha, and Vashu ji for making such a huge film. It's one of the biggest films I've worked with, and it's all thanks to them."