Virat Kohli completes 100th T20 fifty-plus score, becoming the first Indian and overall only third player to do so.
In 378 appearances, Virat has scored 12,092 runs at an average of 41.26, with eight centuries and 92 fifties. His best score is 122*. Virat is India's leading T20 run getter and overall sixth.
In terms of most fifty-plus scores, above Virat are: West Indies batting great Chris Gayle (110 fifty-plus scores including 22 centuries) and Australian great David Warner (109 fifty-plus scores including eight centuries).
Virat Kohli has also surpassed Suresh Raina to become the Indian player with the most catches in the men's T20 format. Suresh Raina has 172 catches to his name.
Rohit Sharma is in the third spot with 167 catches. Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav are in the fourth and fifth spots with 146 and 136 catches respectively.
In addition to that, Kohli became the first Indian to score 12,000 T20 runs.
Kohli achieved the feat during the Indian Premier League 2024 opening clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at MA Chidambaram Stadium