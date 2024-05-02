Most parts of India likely to experience above normal maximum temperatures in May

The India Meterological Department (IMD) said that most parts of the country are likely to record above-normal maximum temperatures in the month of May..IMD data shows that the heat waves in April this year were far worse than in 2023, the warmest year on record so far..This trend is likely to continue in May, with around eight to 11 heat wave days predicted over south Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Gujarat regions.The IMD however stated that some parts of northwest and central India and adjoining areas of northeast peninsular India are likely to record normal to below-normal maximum temperatures..A larger number of heatwave days than average is due to scanty rainfall and the persistence of anti-cyclones over Bay of Bengal and adjoining eastern coasts of India..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest