BJP slams Congress over Rahul fighting from Rae Bareli

Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi after Congress fielded him from the Raebareli constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections and asked Congress not to fear, not to run away.

"I had already said in the Parliament that their biggest leader will not dare to fight elections and she will run away. She ran away to Rajasthan and came to the Rajya Sabha... I had already said that the Shehzada was going to lose in Wayanad. I had said that as soon as the polling was completed in Wayanad, he would start looking for another seat... He is so scared of Amethi that he is running towards Raebareli. They ask everyone 'Daro Mat'. Today, I also ask them, 'Daro Mat, Bhago Mat' ".

Union Minister Smriti Irani commented that the Congress party is afraid and has accepted their defeat as they are afraid.

“If development was possible in Amethi in the last five years under BJP MP, then why did Congress do such harm to Amethi over the last many decades? Today is the victory of the people of Amethi...In the last three years, Congress' top leadership was not present there for the public. Jinhe Amethi ne aswikaar kar diya, Amethi chhor ke Wayanad chalegaye, woh Raebareli ke purnatah kabhi nahi ho paayenge”

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur alleged that Rahul Gandhi is afraid of fighting from Amethi Constituency.

“Rahul Gandhi used to say, don't be afraid and now he is moving from Amethi to Wayanad and from Wayanad to Raebareli. Now where is this fear of defeat taking them? Robert Vadra’s name also popped up for the seat but Priyanka’s name did not; which shows that there is something going on in Congress and people are well aware of.”

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari spoke on the candidature of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli Lok Sabha seat and Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi and said that Kishori Kumar Sharma knows each house and family of Amethi.

“He (Kishori Lal Sharma) knows every house, every worker and every family in Amethi... Traditionally, a senior member of the family is made to contest from Rae Bareli... At present, if we have any supreme leader in Congress, it is Rahul Gandhi. That is why he has come here from Amethi..”

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asserted that the Congress leader is going to lose from Raebareli as well.

He said, “Earlier Congress wasn't able to decide what to do. After being defeated in Amethi last time, Rahul Gandhi ran to Kerala (Wayanad). Rahul Gandhi is going to be defeated in Raebareli as well. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has run away from the battlefield.”

Rajasthan Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on May 03 exuded confidence in Rahul Gandhi and KL Sharma’s victory with a huge margin in Lok Sabha Elections and said that everyone is happy.

“Everyone is happy. Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Raebareli. Both (KL Sharma and Rahul Gandhi) are going to win with a huge margin...Who is she (Smriti Irani) to say anything, she is scared...,”