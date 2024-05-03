BJP slams Congress over Rahul fighting from Rae Bareli

Online Desk
"I had already said in the Parliament that their biggest leader will not dare to fight elections and she will run away. She ran away to Rajasthan and came to the Rajya Sabha... I had already said that the Shehzada was going to lose in Wayanad. I had said that as soon as the polling was completed in Wayanad, he would start looking for another seat... He is so scared of Amethi that he is running towards Raebareli. They ask everyone 'Daro Mat'. Today, I also ask them, 'Daro Mat, Bhago Mat' ".
“If development was possible in Amethi in the last five years under BJP MP, then why did Congress do such harm to Amethi over the last many decades? Today is the victory of the people of Amethi...In the last three years, Congress' top leadership was not present there for the public. Jinhe Amethi ne aswikaar kar diya, Amethi chhor ke Wayanad chalegaye, woh Raebareli ke purnatah kabhi nahi ho paayenge”
“Rahul Gandhi used to say, don't be afraid and now he is moving from Amethi to Wayanad and from Wayanad to Raebareli. Now where is this fear of defeat taking them? Robert Vadra’s name also popped up for the seat but Priyanka’s name did not; which shows that there is something going on in Congress and people are well aware of.”
“He (Kishori Lal Sharma) knows every house, every worker and every family in Amethi... Traditionally, a senior member of the family is made to contest from Rae Bareli... At present, if we have any supreme leader in Congress, it is Rahul Gandhi. That is why he has come here from Amethi..”
He said, “Earlier Congress wasn't able to decide what to do. After being defeated in Amethi last time, Rahul Gandhi ran to Kerala (Wayanad). Rahul Gandhi is going to be defeated in Raebareli as well. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has run away from the battlefield.”
“Everyone is happy. Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Raebareli. Both (KL Sharma and Rahul Gandhi) are going to win with a huge margin...Who is she (Smriti Irani) to say anything, she is scared...,”