Woman gives birth in bathroom, dumps newborn on street in Kerala

A 23-year-old woman delivered a baby in the bathroom of her apartment and allegedly dumped the newborn on the street. . Conservancy workers of Kochi Corporation found the body of the child along a street in posh Panampilly Nagar around 8 AM and alerted the police..Police said the woman has been taken into custody after being traced using the address on the Amazon delivery packet in which the child was wrapped and thrown..According to City Police Commissioner S Syamsundar, the woman has confessed that she gave birth to the child in her bathroom at around 5.30 AM and later threw the baby as she panicked..It is said that the parents of the woman, with whom she was staying, were unaware of her pregnancy..However, in this matter, the police suspect coercion or a rape element.