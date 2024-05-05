Southern Brazil has been hit by the worst floods in more than 80 years
Online Desk
Heavy rains in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul killed 39 people, with another 68 still missing as record-breaking floods devastated cities and forced thousands to leave their homes.
It was the fourth such environmental disaster in a year, following floods in July, September and November 2023 that killed 75 people in total.
Without internet, telephone service or electricity, residents struggled to provide updates or information to their relatives living in other states.
Helicopters flew continually over the cities while stranded families with children awaited rescue on the rooftops.
Weather across South America is affected by the climate phenomenon El Niño, a periodic, naturally occurring event that warms surface waters in the Equatorial Pacific region.
In Brazil, El Niño has historically caused droughts in the north and intense rainfall in the south.
This year, the impacts of El Niño have been particularly dramatic, with a historic drought in the Amazon. Scientists say extreme weather is happening more frequently due to human-caused climate change.