Poonch terror attack: Security forces release sketches of two terrorists
Online Desk
Security forces on Monday released sketches of two terrorists responsible for the attack on IAF vehicles in J&K’s Poonch district on May 4, 2023.
One air warrior, Corporal Nikky Pahadem was killed and four others injured when terrorists attacked two IAF vehicles in the Bakrabal (Sanai) area of Surankote in Poonch on May 4.
A group of two to three terrorists are believed to have carried out the attack on the IAF convoy near Shaistar Sanai in Surankote area on Saturday.
"Anyone who will give fruitful and reliable information about the whereabouts of these terrorists leading to their arrest will be rewarded and identity will be kept secret," the officials said further.