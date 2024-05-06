Swell waves pound coastal regions of Kerala

Online Desk

Hardly a month after wreaking havoc in coastal areas, swell waves lashed Kerala shores on Sunday, damaging houses and breaching coastal roads. 

(Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Early alerts helped residents to limit damages to the minimal by safeguarding valuables, including fishing boats and nets, and shifting themselves to safer places.

(Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

 Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued orange alert for Kerala and South Tamil Nadu coasts on May 6, 2024.

(Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

The traffic on the coastal road between Poothura and Anchuthengu were temporarily affected as surging waves brought large quantities of sand.

(Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

 Several houses close to the sea are at the risk of destruction.

(Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall across the state till May 9.

(Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)