Swell waves pound coastal regions of Kerala

Hardly a month after wreaking havoc in coastal areas, swell waves lashed Kerala shores on Sunday, damaging houses and breaching coastal roads. Early alerts helped residents to limit damages to the minimal by safeguarding valuables, including fishing boats and nets, and shifting themselves to safer places. Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued orange alert for Kerala and South Tamil Nadu coasts on May 6, 2024. The traffic on the coastal road between Poothura and Anchuthengu were temporarily affected as surging waves brought large quantities of sand. Several houses close to the sea are at the risk of destruction. The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall across the state till May 9.