IPL 2024: Are the team owners crossing the line of professionalism?
Online Desk
After the defeat against SRH in Hyderabad, LSG team owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having an animated chat with captain KL Rahul that left the netizens fuming. Experts shared their take on the scene, saying such conversations should happen behind closed doors.
Chasing 165, Hyderabad openers launched an unreal attack on LSG to reach the below-par target in 9.4 overs and registered a 10 wickers win.
In 2017, when Sanjiv Goenka owned Rising Pune Supergiants, he made a controversial decision by dropping India's most successful skipper M S Dhoni from captaincy stating that the team need a younger captain.
Who is Sanjiv Goenka?
Sanjiv Goenka is an Indian Billionaire businessman and chairman of RPSG Group. With a $6 billion asset base and $4.3 billion revenue, RPSG is headquartered in Kolkata.
On May 7, cameras caught Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal’s fired-up reaction to the controversial Sanju Samson dismissal in Delhi during the DC vs RR match.
Jindal was seen gesturing at Samson being out and asking him to walk off the field.
Later, the Delhi Capitals posted a video on social media of Jindal, Samson, and the RR owner all smiling. Jindal shook hands with Samson and exchanged a few words with the Royals captain.