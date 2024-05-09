IPL 2024: Head and Sharma's opening stand earns SRH 10-wicket win over LSG
Online Desk
The opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma shared a massive 167-run stand as SRH required just 58 balls to rout LSG by 10 wickets in the IPL.
(Photo | AP)
Head and Sharma cranked 16 fours and 14 sixes in an extraordinary display of power-hitting in the first-ever IPL game that saw so many runs being scored inside the first 10 overs.
(Photo | PTI)
Head has been scoring consistently for the batting power-house of Hyderabad this season and raced to his half-century off 16 balls before he eventually finished on an unbeaten 89 off 30 balls.
(Photo | AP)
Sharma followed the Australian left-hander soon when he reached his 50 off 19 balls as they raced to century-stand inside the batting power play. Sharma regained his lost touch with an undefeated 75 off 28 balls.
(Photo | AP)
The win lifted Hyderabad to No. 3 with 14 points and more importantly gave it a healthy net run-rate of 0.41 with two home games to go. The huge defeat has pushed Lucknow in the tight corner for the playoffs with 12 points from 12 games.