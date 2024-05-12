‘Kejriwal ki Guarantee’: Delhi CM announces 10 poll promises if the INDIA bloc forms government
Arvind Kejriwal announced "Kejriwal ki Guarantee", listing 10 works that will be done on war-footing, including to "free" Indian land from Chinese occupation, if the INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre.
A day after his release from jail on interim bail, Kejriwal on Saturday said the INDIA bloc will form next the government and his AAP will be part of it.
On "Kejriwal ki Guarantee" list, there is 24X7 power supply, good education and health facilities, and arranging two crore jobs for youths every year.
Kejriwal also promised to end the Agniveer scheme and ensure that farmers get MSP for their crops as per the Swaminathan Commission's report.
Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy scam case, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday.