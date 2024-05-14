Telangana polls: Check out the leaders who cast their votes along with their family

Online Desk

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his family in Kodangal

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and his family in Madhira

BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao arrives in Chintamadaka village to cast his vote

BRS working president KT Rama Rao and his family in Nandi Nagar, Hyderabad

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy in Kodad town

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his family members cast their vote in Chevella LS segment

BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Karimnagar

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya in Ramnagar, Hyderabad

Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy casts his vote in Hyderabad