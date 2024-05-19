IPL 2024 playoffs: RCB become fourth team to qualify

Royal Challengers Bengaluru held their nerve to enter the IPL 2024 playoffs with a stunning 27-run win over Chennai Super Kings..Captain Faf Du Plessis hit three fours and three sixes on his way to a 39-ball 54, his fourth fifty of the season..Virat Kohli displayed a blistering batting performance to score 47 from 29 balls..Rajat Patidar (41 off 23 balls) and Cameron Green (38 off 17 balls) also went on a six-hitting spree to put RCB on solid ground..Cameos from Dinesh Kartik (14) and Glenn Maxwell (16) swelled the total to 218..CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad departed for a golden duck on the first ball of CSK innings.. Virat Kohli celebrates after taking the catch of CSK batter Daryl Mitchell..A bizzare mix-up on the field forced Rachin Ravindra to sacrifice his wicket for Shivam Dube. Ravindra departed after scoring 61 from 37 balls..Big hitter Shivam Dube struggled to time the ball and departed scoring 7 from 15 balls..Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni shared a 61-run stand off 27 balls..Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal starred with 2-42, including taking out MS Dhoni in a seven-run final over..CSK were restricted to 191/7 to bow out of the competition, as RCB got their sixth consecutive win..Heartbreak for Chennai Super Kings fans.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest