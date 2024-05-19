IPL 2024 playoffs: RCB become fourth team to qualify

Online Desk

Royal Challengers Bengaluru held their nerve to enter the IPL 2024 playoffs with a stunning 27-run win over Chennai Super Kings.

(Photo | PTI)

Captain Faf Du Plessis hit three fours and three sixes on his way to a 39-ball 54, his fourth fifty of the season.

(Photo | PTI)

Virat Kohli displayed a blistering batting performance to score 47 from 29 balls.

(Photo | PTI)

Rajat Patidar (41 off 23 balls) and Cameron Green (38 off 17 balls) also went on a six-hitting spree to put RCB on solid ground.

(Photo | PTI)

Cameos from Dinesh Kartik (14) and Glenn Maxwell (16) swelled the total to 218.

(Photo | PTI)

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad departed for a golden duck on the first ball of CSK innings.

(Photo | PTI)

Virat Kohli celebrates after taking the catch of CSK batter Daryl Mitchell.

(Photo | PTI)

A bizzare mix-up on the field forced Rachin Ravindra to sacrifice his wicket for Shivam Dube. Ravindra departed after scoring 61 from 37 balls.

(Photo | PTI)

Big hitter Shivam Dube struggled to time the ball and departed scoring 7 from 15 balls.

(Photo | PTI)

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni shared a 61-run stand off 27 balls.

(Photo | PTI)

Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal starred with 2-42, including taking out MS Dhoni in a seven-run final over.

(Photo | PTI)

CSK were restricted to 191/7 to bow out of the competition, as RCB got their sixth consecutive win.

(Photo | PTI)
(Photo | PTI)