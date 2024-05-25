Tourists flock to Coonoor as fruit show begins in TN's Nilgiris

64th edition of Fruit Show commences at the Sims Park at Coonoor in Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu..Nilgiris collector M Aruna inaugurated the three-day exhibition which will be held till May 26..The entire park has been decorated with different variety of fruits..Flowers in full bloom as well as floral arrangements in the form of dragon, King Kong, rabbit, duck, dinosaur, cartoon characters charmed the visitors..A figure of a snail made from dates, strawberries and cashews..Visitors can scan the QR code on tress to know its details..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest