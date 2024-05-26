Remal intensifies into cyclonic storm; expected to make landfall between West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts

The deep depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal has moved nearly northward at a speed of 12 kmph, intensifying into a cyclonic storm, “Remal.”.The storm, named by Oman, is now moving towards the north-northeast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘Orange’ warning for the West Bengal coastal region..Scientists say the storm will strengthen further, reaching the Bangladesh coast near Khepupara by midnight on May 26 as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 110-120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph. .The cyclone is not likely to impact the coastline of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha with adverse weather conditions..Cyclone 'Remal' intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, expected to make landfall by Sunday midnight.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest