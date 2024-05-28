Cyclone Remal: At least 25 killed in Mizoram, Meghalaya and Assam

Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc in parts of the Northeast killing at least 25 people and injuring several others..The rains, which were accompanied by gusty winds, uprooted trees and triggered landslides..In Mizoram, 21 people were killed and some others reported missing after a stone quarry collapsed.\u0026nbsp;.Three people were killed in Assam and one person in Meghalaya. Multiple agencies were engaged in rescuing those still trapped..Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of those who died..Cyclone Remal: At least 26 killed in Northeast, many injured.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest