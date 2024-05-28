Cyclone Remal: At least 25 killed in Mizoram, Meghalaya and Assam

Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc in parts of the Northeast killing at least 25 people and injuring several others.

(Photo | PTI)

The rains, which were accompanied by gusty winds, uprooted trees and triggered landslides.

In Mizoram, 21 people were killed and some others reported missing after a stone quarry collapsed. 

Three people were killed in Assam and one person in Meghalaya. Multiple agencies were engaged in rescuing those still trapped.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of those who died.

