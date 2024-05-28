Fahadh Faasil reveals ADHD diagnosis at 41

Actor Fahadh Faasil spoke about being diagnosed with ADHD at 41, and emphasised the importance of early detection and treatment.
ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects the brain's ability to regulate attention, behaviour, and impulse control. It is common in children but can also affect adults.
Speaking after spending time at the Peace Valley Children's Village at nearby Kothamangalam in Kerala on Sunday, Fahadh said that while roaming around the children's village, he asked a doctor whether it was easy to cure ADHD.
He told me it can be easily cured if it is diagnosed at a young age. I asked whether it can be cured if it is diagnosed at the age of 41. I am clinically ADHD diagnosed.