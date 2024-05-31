Pictures of PM Modi meditating at Kanniyakumari's Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 45-hour-long meditation scheduled to go on till June 1 at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari around 7pm on Thursday.

Prime Minister offering prayers at Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanyakumari.

PM Modi meditating at the Dhyan Mandapam, where Swami Vivekananda in 1892.

PM Modi will depart from Tamil Nadu on June 1, the same day as the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024.