IPL auction 2025: Big names who went 'unsold'

David WarnerAn IPL legend who captained Sunrisers Hyderabad to the title 2016, the former Aussie player did not fetch a single bid in the auction..Prithvi ShahOnce dubbed the 'future of Indian cricket', the former Delhi Capitals opening batter went unsold even at Rs 75 lakhs base price..Jonny BairstowOne of the most explosive top-order batters in the world, the English star went unsold despite scoring a century in IPL 2024..Shradul ThakurThe right-arm medium pacer, a mainstay of Chennai Superkings' title winning squads, went unsold at a base price of Rs 2 crore..Kane Williamson The batter wasn't retained by Gujarat Titans and the former New Zealand captain didn't find any takers in this year's auction..Mayank AgarwalThe Bengaluru-basted batter was not picked by any franchise amid his dwindling form in the shortest format of the sport..Navdeep SainiOne of India's quickest bowlers went unsold at the auction despite a base price of just Rs 75 lakh, even as demand for domestic pacers was prominent in this year's auction.