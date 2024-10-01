School bus catches fire in Thailand; 25 feared dead

Associated Press

A bus carrying young students with their teachers caught fire in suburban Bangkok with 25 of those on board feared dead.

(Photo | AP)

The bus was carrying 44 passengers from central Uthai Thani province to Ayutthaya for a school trip when the fire started.

(Photo | X)

Videos posted on social media showed the entire bus being engulfed in fire with huge plumes of black smoke pouring out as it was parked on the road.

(Photo | AP)

A rescuer at the scene told that the fire likely started after one of the tires exploded and the vehicle scraped against a road barrier.

(Photo | AP)
(Photo | AP)