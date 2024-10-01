School bus catches fire in Thailand; 25 feared dead

A bus carrying young students with their teachers caught fire in suburban Bangkok with 25 of those on board feared dead..The bus was carrying 44 passengers from central Uthai Thani province to Ayutthaya for a school trip when the fire started..Videos posted on social media showed the entire bus being engulfed in fire with huge plumes of black smoke pouring out as it was parked on the road..A rescuer at the scene told that the fire likely started after one of the tires exploded and the vehicle scraped against a road barrier..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest