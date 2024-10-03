IAF to hold mega airshow in Chennai

Celebrating its 92nd anniversary, the Indian Air Force is set to host an air show in the skies over Chennai, on 6th October 2024.
(Photo | Sham K, EPS)
Seventy-two aircraft including frontline fighter jets of the IAF will carry out a diverse range of acrobatic manoeuvres and formations over the iconic Marina Beach in Chennai.
(Photo | Sham K, EPS)
This year's event is based on the theme 'Bhartiya Vayu Sena -- Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar' (potent, powerful, and self-reliant).
(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
The theme would highlight the force's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's airspace.
(Photo | Sham K, EPS)
The air show will feature performances by the lAF's elite teams Akash Ganga, renowned for its skydiving prowess, the Suryakiran aerobatic team and the Sarang helicopter display team, known for stunning aerial choreography.
(Photo | Sham K, EPS)
The IAF will be showcasing flypast and aerial displays by a wide range of aircraft from its inventory, including indigenously manufactured Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand and heritage aircraft such as Dakota and Harvard.