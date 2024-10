The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012): Based on a novel by Stephen Chbosky, this film is about a socially awkward teen named Charlie (Logan Lerman) who is journeying through high school. The film highlights the aftermath of PTSD, depression and sexual abuse. It also tells the common story of a teen trying to fit in and find his place, among his peers and the world. The movie's famous "We accept the love we think we deserve" line and infinite quote is remembered even today.