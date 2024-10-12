Sanju Samson slams maiden T20I century against Bangladesh

Online Desk

 A pillaging maiden T20 International hundred by Sanju Samson turbo-charged India to a record-breaking 297 for 6, their highest total in the format, against Bangladesh in the third and final match.

(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

Samson (111, 47 balls, 11x4, 8x6) hammered the second fastest T20I century by an Indian after Rohit Sharma (35 balls).

(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

No bowler was spared during the batting extravaganza. It was so glaring in the 10th over when leg-spinner Rishad Hossain came to bowl and Samson creamed him for five consecutive sixes.

(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

This was also the second highest total in the history of T20Is, going past Afghanistan's 278/3 against Ireland in Dehradun in 2019.