Sanju Samson slams maiden T20I century against Bangladesh

A pillaging maiden T20 International hundred by Sanju Samson turbo-charged India to a record-breaking 297 for 6, their highest total in the format, against Bangladesh in the third and final match..Samson (111, 47 balls, 11x4, 8x6) hammered the second fastest T20I century by an Indian after Rohit Sharma (35 balls)..No bowler was spared during the batting extravaganza. It was so glaring in the 10th over when leg-spinner Rishad Hossain came to bowl and Samson creamed him for five consecutive sixes..This was also the second highest total in the history of T20Is, going past Afghanistan's 278/3 against Ireland in Dehradun in 2019.