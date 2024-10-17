Bengaluru Test: India bowled out for 46 in first innings

Winning the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma elected to bat. 46 is India's lowest Test total at home and the third overall..Veteran New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee clean-bowled India captain Rohit Sharma for two..India collapsed from 31-3 to 46 all out..Virat Kohli was one of five Indian batters to be dismissed for a duck..Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan were all back in the pavilion with only 10 runs on the board..Rishabh Pant (20) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) were the only two batters to score more than four runs..India's previous lowest total at home soil had been the 75 they made against the West Indies in Delhi in the year 1987..Mark Henry (5/15) and William O'Rourke (4/22) engineered a batting collapse of Adelaidean proportions, dismantling India for 46 runs in 31.2 overs ..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest