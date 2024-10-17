Joe Biden announces $425 million Ukraine arms package
Associated Press
US President Joe Biden announced a $425 million arms package for Kyiv in a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, ahead of a farewell visit to Berlin to discuss Ukraine, the White House said.
The package includes air defense and armored vehicles, said a readout of the call, adding that Biden had briefed Zelensky "on his efforts to surge security assistance to Ukraine over the remainder of his term in office."
Biden would also hold a virtual meeting of Ukraine's allies in November, as he tries to shore up international support for Kyiv.
There was no mention, however, of any decision on whether to allow Ukraine to fire Western-made long-range missiles deep into Russia, a move Biden has been reluctant to green-light so far.
The $425 million US package includes "additional air defense capability, air-to-ground munitions, armored vehicles, and critical munitions to meet Ukraine's urgent needs.
Zelensky meanwhile "updated President Biden on his plan to achieve victory over Russia, and the two leaders tasked their teams to engage in further consultations on next steps."
The United States has provided around $175 billion in both military and economic assistance to Ukraine during the war, despite frequent opposition from Republicans.