IN PICS | Delhi pollution: Toxic foam surfaces on Yamuna River

As Delhi grapples with rising air pollution, toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area..Experts have warned that the froth could pose serious risks to people's health..The frothy layer, which resembled clouds floating over the river, gradually dissipated as the day progressed..With major festivals like Chhath Puja approaching, experts have urged the government to take immediate steps to address the pollution..The froth, which contains high levels of ammonia and phosphates, poses significant health risks, including respiratory and skin problems, according to experts.