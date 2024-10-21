Donald Trump serves french fries at McDonald's?

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump manned the fry station at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania before staging an impromptu news conference, answering questions through the drive-thru window.
(Photo | AP)
(Photo | AP)
As reporters and aides watched, an employee showed Trump how to dunk baskets of fries in oil, salt the fries and put them into boxes using a scoop.
(Photo | AP)
The visit came as he's tried to counter Democratic nominee Kamala Harris' accounts on the campaign of working at the fast-food chain while in college, an experience that Trump has claimed — without offering evidence — never happened.
(Photo | AP)
Trump did not directly answer a question of whether he might support increased minimum wages after seeing McDonald’s employees in action but said, “These people work hard. They’re great.”