IN PICS | Bengaluru rains: Uprooted trees, flooded roads and garbage dumps pose major issue
Online Desk
Potholes filled with rainwater contibues to cause significant difficulties for commuters in Bengaluru.
(Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
Due to incessant rain and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the city, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner announced the closure of all schools across Bengaluru for Monday.
(Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
Children seen playing at a park that is flooded with rain water at Ejipura in Bengaluru.
(Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
Garbage dumped adjacent to the 80 feet road in Koramangala, Bengaluru on Monday, October 21, 2024.
(Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
Vehicles wade through flooded road at Austin Town in Bengaluru on Monday, October 21, 2024.
(Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
Due to heavy rains, houses in JJ Nagar got flooded on Monday, October 21, 2024.