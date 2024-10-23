IN PICS | Take a look at Vande Bharat sleeper train

The Integral Coach Factory in Perambur, Chennai, has prepared a trainset for the much-anticipated sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express..The Vande Bharat Sleeper is designed for overnight travels and can go 800 to 1,200 kilometres..Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has previously stated that it will charge a fare equivalent to the Rajadhani Express..The train will have a combination of all types of AC variants viz. First AC, 2-tier and 3-tier coaches. The prototype of Vande Bharat Sleeper is planned for rollout in 2024. .Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest