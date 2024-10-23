IN PICS | Take a look at Vande Bharat sleeper train

Online Desk

The Integral Coach Factory in Perambur, Chennai, has prepared a trainset for the much-anticipated sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express.

(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

The Vande Bharat Sleeper is designed for overnight travels and can go 800 to 1,200 kilometres.

(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has previously stated that it will charge a fare equivalent to the Rajadhani Express.

(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

The train will have a combination of all types of AC variants viz. First AC, 2-tier and 3-tier coaches. The prototype of Vande Bharat Sleeper is planned for rollout in 2024.

(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)