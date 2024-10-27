A Philippine town in the shadow of a volcano is hit by landslides it wasn't prepared for
Associated Press
Talisay, about 70 kilometers south of Manila, was one of several towns ravaged by Tropical Storm Trami, the deadliest of 11 storms to hit the Philippines this year.
The storm veered toward Vietnam across the South China Sea after leaving at least 126 people dead and missing. More than 5.7 million people stood in the storm's path in northern and central provinces.
It's a new cause of worry in Talisay and the latest reality check in the Philippines, long regarded as one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries, in the era of climate change extremes.
Located between the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea, the Philippine archipelago is regarded as the doorway for about 20 typhoons and storms that barrel through its 7,600 islands each year, some with devastating force.
The nation of more than 110 million people also lies in the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where many volcanic eruptions and most of the world’s earthquakes occur.
Talisay and nearby towns are already red flags. The picturesque resort town lies north of Taal, one of the country's 24 most-active volcanoes nestled on a small island in the middle of a lake.
In 2020, Taal's eruption displaced hundreds of thousands and sent clouds of ash all the way to Manila, shutting the main international airport.