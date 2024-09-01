Meet Kerala's IAS couple who became Chief Secretaries in succession
Online Desk
Sarada G Muraleedharan takes charge as the 49th Chief Secretary of Kerala.
(Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
She succeed her spouse and incumbent Chief Secretary V Venu, after his retirement on August 31, making it the first time in the history of the state that a husband-wife duo occupies the top bureaucratic post in a row.
A 1990 batch IAS officer, Sarada was the additional chief secretary of the local self government department. She has held key posts in various departments both at the Centre and the state. She headed the Kudumbashree Mission from 2006 to 2012 and proved her administrative acumen in the post.
In the past too, IAS couples V Ramachandran-Padma Ramachandran, Babu Jacob-Lizzie Jacob have served as chief secretaries, but not in a row.