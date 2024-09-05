Inspiring journey of Nithya Sre Sivan, Paris paralympic badminton bronze medalist
Online Desk
For 19-year-old Nithya Sre Sivan, her maiden paralympics outing at Paris is nothing short of a dream run, as the ace shuttler defeated Indonesian player Rina Marlina to lift the bronze medal in SH6 category.
Life was not a cakewalk for Nithya, native of Muneshwarar Nagar in Hosur, as she lost her mother when she was just two years old.
Nithya was very much interested in sports since her childhood. Her favourite sport was cricket
Until Covid-19 spread, she used to attend a badminton academy near Hosur.
After the covid pandemic, Nithya went to Lucknow to practice para-badminton under the guidance of Gaurav Khanna, who is now the head coach of India’s para-badminton team.
From class 1 to 10, Nithya studied in Hosur, and she completed classes 11 and 12 at Lucknow. Now, she is pursuing first-year degree course in Bengaluru.