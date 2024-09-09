Do you know armless swimmer Guo Jincheng?

Guo Jincheng, who has no arms, swam a world record in the men's 50m butterfly S5 in Paris Paralympics..S5 is for swimmers with co-ordination moderately affected, movement highly affected in the mid-trunk and legs, or the absence of limbs.These swimmers have difficulty holding good body position or swimming straight, through the water.."I feel more stressed when I compete against my Chinese teammates. We all know each other, the details and everything. The smallest thing could make me lose," " Jincheng said..In 2023, Guo Jincheng broke the 50m freestyle S5 world record in Manchester, England..China finished top of the medals table in Paris, as they have at every Paralympics since Athens in 2004..China had 94 golds, followed by Britain with 49 and the USA with 36..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest