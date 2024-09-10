Apple unveils iPhone 16 series built for AI; A18 Pro chip, a new camera and audio features..
Online Desk
Apple announced its new iPhone line-up built for generative artificial intelligence as it seeks to boost sales and show it is keeping up in the technology race.
(Photo | AFP)
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are built for Apple Intelligence, and feature Camera Control, the Action button, a 48MP Fusion camera, and the A18 chip
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in four stunning finishes: black titanium, natural titanium, white titanium, and desert titanium.
Powered by the A18 Pro chip and built for Apple Intelligence, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max introduce larger display sizes, Camera Control, innovative camera and audio features, and a huge leap in battery life.
(Photo | AFP)
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in five bold colors: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine.
(Photo | AFP)
"We are thrilled to introduce the first iPhones designed from the ground up for Apple Intelligence and its breakthrough capabilities," Apple chief executive Tim Cook said at an event at the iPhone-maker's Silicon Valley headquarters.
(Photo | AFP)
All the new iPhone 16 series models will be available for pre-order on September 13 and hit stores later this month on September 20.