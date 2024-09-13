Lal Salaam Comrade! In memory of Sitaram Yechury, a true Marxist leader
The general secretary of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) Sitaram Yechury (72) passed away on September 12, after prolonged illness.
He was under treatment for acute respiratory tract infection at AIIMS in Delhi for about two weeks. He was admitted to the hospital on August 19 due to pneumonia-like chest infection.
Sitaram Yechury maintained ties with leaders across the political divide.
The leader, who started from the student's union of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as a member of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and went on to become a member of the Central Committee of the CPI(M) in 1984, got elected to the Politburo in 1992.
He served as a Rajya Sabha MP for 12 years, from 2005 to 2017.
Saddened by the passing away of Shri Sitaram Yechury ji. He was a leading light of the Left and was known for his ability to connect across the political spectrum. He also made a mark as an effective parliamentarian.
Narendra Modi
Yechury, who was born in Chennai and grew up in Hyderabad, moved to Delhi to complete his schooling. He went on to study at St Stephen's College and then JNU where he became the president of the student's union in 1977 as a member of the SFI.
Having been arrested during the Emergency, he can be seen with Indira Gandhi in a memorable photo taken outside her home following his release. In his capacity as JNU students union president, Yechury read out a list of demands, including Mrs Gandhi's resignation as JNU chancellor.
The body of Sitaram Yechury will be taken to AIIMS, where it will be donated for medical research as per his wishes.