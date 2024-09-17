Pirated version of ARM out;
audience should decide not to watch 'fake version' says Tovino Thomas
Online Desk
A video appeared on social media showing an individual watching 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' on a phone while travelling on a train.
Director of 'ARM', Jithin Lal shared the video on his facebook page with deep concern.
Ajayante Randam Moshanam, the major Onam blockbuster, premiered on September 12th as a 3D film, features Tovino Thomas in three distinct roles.
"Beyond the producer's profit or loss, there is an output that we promised earlier about the film. We have worked hard for the quality of the film. I don't know why this movie is being watched on mobile which is in theaters", says Tovino Thomas.
Audience has expressed severe criticism on social media against those who spread the pirated version.