IN PICS | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

The day began with Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto winning the toss and opting to bowl first at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
The first hour of the session belonged to Bangladesh as Mahmud challenged the edges of batters regularly and rocked India by taking out Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli in quick succession.
Jaiswal anchored the innings for India and his 56 off 118 helped push India's tally.
KL Rahul came to the crease and scored 16 and was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, when the score was 144.
At the close of the second session, the hosts stood at 176 for 6 after 48 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (7) and Ravichandran Ashwin (21). The second session resumed from 88/3 with Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant on the crease. Pant was dismissed on 39 by Hasan Mahmud, it was his fourth wicket.