IN PICS | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

At the close of the second session, the hosts stood at 176 for 6 after 48 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (7) and Ravichandran Ashwin (21).

The second session resumed from 88/3 with Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant on the crease. Pant was dismissed on 39 by Hasan Mahmud, it was his fourth wicket.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)