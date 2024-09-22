IN PICS | Mollywood pays tribute to Kaviyoor Ponnamma, beloved matriarch of Malayalam cinema

Online Desk

Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma, who had a career spanning over six decades, passed away in a private hospital in Kochi on 20th September, 2024.

(Photo | EPS)

Kaviyoor Ponnamma leaves an indelible mark on the film industry, having played iconic mother roles.

(Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

Ponnamma had been undergoing treatment for cancer since last May.

(Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

Acted in more than 700 Malayalam films since the late 1950s, Ponnamma has collaborated with several actors and filmmakers.

(Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
(Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
(Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
(Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
(Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
(Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
(Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)