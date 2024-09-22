IN PICS | Mollywood pays tribute to Kaviyoor Ponnamma, beloved matriarch of Malayalam cinema

Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma, who had a career spanning over six decades, passed away in a private hospital in Kochi on 20th September, 2024..Kaviyoor Ponnamma leaves an indelible mark on the film industry, having played iconic mother roles..Ponnamma had been undergoing treatment for cancer since last May..Acted in more than 700 Malayalam films since the late 1950s, Ponnamma has collaborated with several actors and filmmakers..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest