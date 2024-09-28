Japan's Shinkansen bullet trains turn 60

High-speed Shinkansen trains began running between Tokyo and Osaka on October 1, 1964, heralding a new era for rail travel as Japan grew into an economic superpower after its World War II defeat.

The service remains integral to the nation's economy, so keeping it dazzlingly clean, punctual and accident-free is a serious job.

Each day nearly a quarter of a million passengers ride the Tokaido Shinkansen line, which stretches from Tokyo past Mount Fuji to Hakata around five hours away.

It has never had an accident resulting in death or injury on the bullet train, even in a country where earthquakes, typhoons and heavy snow are common.

With routes spanning the country, the Shinkansen's top speed of 320 kilometres (200 miles) per hour is no longer the world's fastest, having been outpaced by China.

The original high-speed locomotive's streamlined nose and spacious interiors remain a symbol of Japanese engineering prowess and attention to detail.

