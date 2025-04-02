Tharoor to Trump: Politicians hop on to the Ghibli trend

Online Desk

Politicians were also quick to jump on the Ghibli trend which took the world by storm.

(File Photo | Collage)

MyGovIndia's official X handle posted the 'Ghiblified' image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Photo | MyGovIndia, X)

BJP4India's official handle posted an image of Amit Shah with the caption "PoK is ours and we will take it..."

(Photo | BJP, X)

Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor was quick to post a few images of himself in the colourful world of Ghibli.

(Photo | Shashi Tharoor, X)

AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi posted a picture with the caption '#palestinezindabad'.

(Photo Asaduddin Owaisi, Instagram)

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis posted a picture of him and his family with PM Modi.

(Photo | Devendra Fadnavis, X)

BJP leader Rajiv Chandrasekhar also 'Ghiblified' himself.

(Photo | Rajeev Chandrasekhar, X)

"Aai and Me decided that #Ghibli is one trend worth a shot!" wrote Ajit Pawar, adding that it is "super cool!"

(Photo | Ajit Pawar, X)

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also posted on his X handle with the caption "From the heart of TamilNadu to the world of StudioGhibli".

(Photo | Edappadi K Palaniswami, X)

It was not just Indian leaders who hopped on to the trend.

The official White House twitter handle posted a 'ghiblified' picture of an immigrant in handcuffs crying before being deported.

(Photo | The White House, X)

Ironically, Hayao Miyazaki was not just against the use of Artificial Intelligence in his work but was also against authoritarian rule.

(File Photo | AP)

Many Miyazaki fans quickly pointed out a popular line from his 1992 classic 'Porco Rosso' in response to The White House post.

(Photo | Screengrab, Porco Rosso film)

The use of ChatGPT for generating such images has divided opinions.

(File Photo)