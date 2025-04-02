Tharoor to Trump: Politicians hop on to the Ghibli trend

Online Desk
Politicians were also quick to jump on the Ghibli trend which took the world by storm.
MyGovIndia's official X handle posted the 'Ghiblified' image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BJP4India's official handle posted an image of Amit Shah with the caption "PoK is ours and we will take it..."
Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor was quick to post a few images of himself in the colourful world of Ghibli.
AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi posted a picture with the caption '#palestinezindabad'.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis posted a picture of him and his family with PM Modi.
BJP leader Rajiv Chandrasekhar also 'Ghiblified' himself.
"Aai and Me decided that #Ghibli is one trend worth a shot!" wrote Ajit Pawar, adding that it is "super cool!"
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also posted on his X handle with the caption "From the heart of TamilNadu to the world of StudioGhibli".
It was not just Indian leaders who hopped on to the trend.
The official White House twitter handle posted a 'ghiblified' picture of an immigrant in handcuffs crying before being deported.
Ironically, Hayao Miyazaki was not just against the use of Artificial Intelligence in his work but was also against authoritarian rule.
Many Miyazaki fans quickly pointed out a popular line from his 1992 classic 'Porco Rosso' in response to The White House post.
The use of ChatGPT for generating such images has divided opinions.