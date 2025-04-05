P M Modi visits Sri Lanka: The deals that India signed with the island nation
Online Desk
India, Sri Lanka agree to enhance INR-LKR trade settlements, encourage investments in the island nation to enhance its export potential.
The two nations signed a five-year defence cooperation agreement for the training of Sri Lankan military personnel in India as well as information and technology sharing. | PTI
The visit’s highlight was also an agreement on a plan by India and the United Arab Emirates to develop an energy hub in Sri Lanka.
P M Modi and Sri Lankan President Dissanayake also launched the 120-megawatt Sampur solar power plant in Trincomalee. The plant had been stalled for years but was reinvigorated with New Delhi’s backing as a joint project. | WEF
India and Sri Lanka also signed pacts on power grid connectivity, digitalisation, security and healthcare. | ANI