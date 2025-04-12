Why no Trump tariffs on electronics even if it's from China?

The reciprocal tariffs, which could reach up to 145% on Chinese imports and 10% on goods from other countries, threatened to significantly increase prices for consumer electronics. Products such as smartphones, laptops, and semiconductor chips were at risk of becoming prohibitively expensive for consumers. Major tech companies, including Apple, Nvidia, and Dell Technologies, lobbied for exemptions, warning of substantial economic disruptions and price hikes if the tariffs were implemented without exclusions. | File Photo