Why no Trump tariffs on electronics even if it's from China?

President Donald Trump has exempted certain electronics, including smartphones, laptops, and semiconductor chips, from the newly imposed reciprocal tariffs. This exemption is applicable to all countries, including China, which faced the highest a reciprocal tariff rate of 145%. | FILE Photo | AP
The reciprocal tariffs, which could reach up to 145% on Chinese imports and 10% on goods from other countries, threatened to significantly increase prices for consumer electronics. Products such as smartphones, laptops, and semiconductor chips were at risk of becoming prohibitively expensive for consumers. Major tech companies, including Apple, Nvidia, and Dell Technologies, lobbied for exemptions, warning of substantial economic disruptions and price hikes if the tariffs were implemented without exclusions. | File Photo
The initial announcement of the tariffs led to volatility in tech markets, with significant losses among major tech firms. The exemption is seen as a response to political and market backlash, aiming to stabilize the tech industry and alleviate investor concerns. | AFP
The exemption applies to approximately 20 electronic products, including smartphones, laptops, PCs, memory chips, hard drives, routers, and semiconductor chips. This move lowers the average electronics tariff from 45% to 5%, providing significant relief to the tech industry . | Online Desk
The decision to exempt electronics from reciprocal tariffs reflects a balancing act between pursuing fair trade practices and mitigating potential economic disruptions. By addressing the concerns of the tech industry and consumers, the Trump administration aims to maintain economic stability while upholding its trade policies. | File Photo