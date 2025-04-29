India-Pakistan-Kashmir-unrest

Online Desk
Indian paramilitary personnel stand guard near Pahalgam, south of Srinagar, on April 22, 2025, following an attack. At least 26 people were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir when gunmen opened fire on tourists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi decried the "heinous act" in the summer retreat of Pahalgam, pledging the attackers "will be brought to justice".
A woman sits helplessly beside the body of a loved one after a terrorist attack on a group of tourists.
Security personnel inspect the site in the aftermath of the attack as food stall chairs lie empty at the Baisaran valley in Pahalgam.
On April 24, the official X account of the Anantnag Police in Jammu & Kashmir released posters showing the sketches of three most-wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists suspected to be involved in the attack.
Indian Muslim people holding placards and national flag during a protest rally in Kolkata against the allegedly Pakistan supported terror attack.
As part of its immediate retaliatory actions, India on April 24 suspended the Indus Waters Treaty — a 1960 agreement brokered by the World Bank between India and Pakistan to share the waters of the Indus River, which flows through India, saying the later violated the terms several times.
Reaffirming India’s national resolve to deliver a decisive blow to terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed full confidence in the Indian armed forces and assured them of 'complete operational freedom to determine the mode, targets, and timing' of the country’s response to last week’s terror attack.
Following a high-level meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff and the chiefs of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted the armed forces full operational discretion in formulating India’s cross-border response strategy.