Postcards from India: Breathtaking vacation destinations you can't miss!

Online Desk

COORG, KARNATAKA

Misty mornings and coffee-scented air - Coorg is pure magic!

(File Photo | ENS)

ALAPPUZHA, KERALA

Float along peaceful backwaters and dream under the stars!

(File Photo | ENS)

HAMPI, KARNATAKA

Ancient ruins and boulder-strewn landscapes waiting for you!

(File Photo | ENS)

PUDUCHERRY

Pastel houses, beaches, and French cafés - escape here!

(Photo | ENS)

VARKALA

Cliffside cafés, stunning sunsets, and ocean breeze - Varkala vibes!

(File Photo | ENS)

MANALI

Adventure, snow valleys, and cozy cafés await you!

(File Photo | PTI)

OOTY

Take the toy train ride to endless green and cool skies!

(File Photo | ENS)

SHIMLA

Colonial charm and mountain magic - Shimla never gets old!

(File Photo | ENS)

NAINITAL

Lake views, mall roads, and misty mornings - Nainital love!

(File Photo | ENS)

From snow-capped peaks to sun-kissed shores, every corner of India tells a story where every sunrise paints a tale and every sunset hums a song,

India awaits!

(File Photo | ANI)