Postcards from India: Breathtaking vacation destinations you can't miss!

Online Desk
COORG, KARNATAKA
Misty mornings and coffee-scented air - Coorg is pure magic!
ALAPPUZHA, KERALA
Float along peaceful backwaters and dream under the stars!
HAMPI, KARNATAKA
Ancient ruins and boulder-strewn landscapes waiting for you!
PUDUCHERRY
Pastel houses, beaches, and French cafés - escape here!
VARKALA
Cliffside cafés, stunning sunsets, and ocean breeze - Varkala vibes!
MANALI
Adventure, snow valleys, and cozy cafés await you!
OOTY
Take the toy train ride to endless green and cool skies!
SHIMLA
Colonial charm and mountain magic - Shimla never gets old!
NAINITAL
Lake views, mall roads, and misty mornings - Nainital love!
From snow-capped peaks to sun-kissed shores, every corner of India tells a story where every sunrise paints a tale and every sunset hums a song,
India awaits!